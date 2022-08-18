3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15,696.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,233 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 3M worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,575. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MMM opened at $147.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.16. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $198.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.