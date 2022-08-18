3M’s (MMM) Mkt Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their mkt perform rating on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.46.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $198.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.53 and its 200 day moving average is $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,365,162,000 after acquiring an additional 191,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

