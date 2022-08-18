4,197 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 43,429 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 243,919 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Corteva Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

