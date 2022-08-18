4,555 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.23. 1,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,649. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.79.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
