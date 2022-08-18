559 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after buying an additional 51,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $492.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $466.62 and a 200 day moving average of $449.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $496.30.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

