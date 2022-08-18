6,781 Shares in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Bought by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 76.9% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 119,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Stock Performance

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,559. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

