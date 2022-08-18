70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report released on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$434.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.14 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This is a boost from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

