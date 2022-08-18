79,000 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000. Golden Entertainment makes up approximately 1.2% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.27% of Golden Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 696.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDEN shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.12. 167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

