8,000 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Cavco Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a report on Monday.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.80. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,553. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $588.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries



Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Featured Stories

