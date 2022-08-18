89 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,633,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,061 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.67.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

