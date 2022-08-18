89,953 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,953 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Wintrust Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after buying an additional 1,702,814 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,336,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 16,028.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 206,923 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $13,734,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,738,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

