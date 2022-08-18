AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target Raised to $72.00

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $62.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25.

Insider Activity at AAON

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,186.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $1,321,481.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,186.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,869. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 14.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 316,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AAON by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,954,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of AAON by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

