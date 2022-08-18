Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 55,447 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,447 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.4 %

F opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

