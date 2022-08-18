Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 78,645 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.