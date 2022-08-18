Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 130,711 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $271,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

