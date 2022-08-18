Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9,533.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 351,320 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $89.20 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $462.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.