Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.06 Million in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,245,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LDEM opened at $47.65 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

