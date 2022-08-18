Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 87,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 235,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CSX opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.
Insider Activity at CSX
In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.