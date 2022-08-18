Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 87,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 235,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

