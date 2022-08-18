Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 617,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

MGK opened at $215.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.03 and a 200-day moving average of $208.74.

