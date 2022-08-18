Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.5457 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.