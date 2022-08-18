Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 656,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $263.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.82.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.