Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,448 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.69. The stock had a trading volume of 74,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,522. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.01.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

