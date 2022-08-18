Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.08. 22,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,522. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

