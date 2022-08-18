Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,076,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 298,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 101,138 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,230,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $5,980,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 149.5% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $107.47.

