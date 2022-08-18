ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.