Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 6.19% of Accretion Acquisition worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENER. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENER traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 535,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,163. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

