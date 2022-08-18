Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.