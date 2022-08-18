Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

