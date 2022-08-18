Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insider Sells $845,288.64 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS opened at $143.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

