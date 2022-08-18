Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 6.0 %

WMS stock opened at $143.72 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $11,839,166.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,054,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,071,539.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,913 shares of company stock worth $45,944,459 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

