Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 3.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.35. The stock had a trading volume of 790,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,501,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

