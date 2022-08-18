AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Insider Sells $38,590.00 in Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,761.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $31,153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2,306.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after acquiring an additional 571,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 190,886 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 129,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASIX. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

