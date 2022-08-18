Afentra (LON:AET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.20

Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.20 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.90 ($0.36), with a volume of 7370615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.34).

Afentra Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.99. The company has a market cap of £65.80 million and a PE ratio of -15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 50.55 and a quick ratio of 50.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Wilson acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($90,623.49).

About Afentra

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

