Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 281.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,773 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,062,000 after buying an additional 26,749 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.22. 18,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

