AGF Investments Inc. Buys 31,895 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,895 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after buying an additional 338,996 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,828 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 452,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.81. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

