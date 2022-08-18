AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $181.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

