AGF Investments Inc. Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $174.95 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.