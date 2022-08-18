AGF Investments Inc. Has $40.72 Million Stock Holdings in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569,057 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $40,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in CI Financial by 16.5% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in CI Financial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIXX opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIXX shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

