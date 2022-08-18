AGF Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 49,293 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

