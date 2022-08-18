AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,674 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Aflac worth $52,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

