AGF Investments Inc. Sells 211,247 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 211,247 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

3M stock opened at $147.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $198.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,575. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

