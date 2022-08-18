AGF Investments Inc. Sells 27,603 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,603 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Lincoln National worth $31,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.
Lincoln National Stock Performance
Lincoln National Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln National (LNC)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.