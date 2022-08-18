AGF Investments Inc. Sells 27,603 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,603 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Lincoln National worth $31,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

