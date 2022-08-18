AGF Investments Inc. Sells 279,477 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 279,477 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.