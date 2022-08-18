AGF Investments LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 298.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

