AGF Investments LLC Invests $908,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.79. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

