AGF Investments LLC Purchases 1,057 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.9 %

3M stock opened at $147.43 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $198.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day moving average of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.