AGF Investments LLC Purchases 1,891 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

PNM opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.