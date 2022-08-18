AGF Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

