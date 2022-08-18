AGF Investments LLC Sells 476 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 392,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 337,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,078,000 after buying an additional 310,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 490,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 308,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $50.69 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.