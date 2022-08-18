AGF Investments LLC Sells 880 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $78.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

